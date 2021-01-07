Krack turns a crucial bet for Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja did not taste a hit in the recent years. He was criticized for his poor script selection and there are talks that the veteran actor was focused on a fat paycheque instead of signing interesting flicks. Ravi Teja is testing his luck with Krack, an out and out mass entertainer that is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is high on expectations and Ravi Teja is pretty confident on the product. Ravi Teja has been demanding close to Rs 12 crores as remuneration but none of his recent films collected close to Rs 10 crores in their theatrical run.

Krack would be a crucial bet for the actor and Ravi Teja should prove himself with this film for sure if he wants to meet his demands. Several filmmakers are in waiting mode and they are eager to see the performance of Krack at the box-office. Directors like Anil Ravipudi are quite interested to work with Ravi Teja once again and this would turn true if Krack ends up as a money spinner. If Ravi Teja delivers one more flop with Krack, most of the filmmakers would stage their hunt for other actors instead of paying a bomb for Ravi Teja. On the whole, Krack is a crucial film in Ravi Teja’s career.