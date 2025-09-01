x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel

Published on September 1, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan to Conclude Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
Photos: Madharaasi Pre release Event
image
Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise
image
Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses

Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, who distanced himself from Pawan Kalyan’s recent outings Hari Hara Veera Mallu due to creative differences and the inordinate delay, is now at the forefront of the publicity campaign of his upcoming women-centric action drama Ghaati which stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role. As Anushka stayed away from promotions, Krish is doing his best to attract the attention of moviegoers. The film is slated for release on September 5th.

During his recent media interaction, Krish refused to open up about his potential collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the fourth time. Speculations have been rife that Krish is the forerunner to helm the much anticipated sequel to Balakrishna’s iconic blockbuster Aditya 369. However, Krish refused to divulge any details about this crazy project.

When Krish was asked whether he is going to call shots for Aditya 999 with Balakrishna, he neither deny nor confirm his association with this project. He simply tried to evade answering the question. He stated that only Balakrishna is authorised to announce details about Aditya 999. He didn’t also respond to the query regarding Nandamuri Mokshagna’s entry into movies with this sequel.

Aditya 999 has been on cards for several months now. But, there has been no formal announcement about this project so far. It looks like Balakrishna might announce it on a big occasion.

Next Photos: Madharaasi Pre release Event Previous Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan to Conclude Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan to Conclude Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
Photos: Madharaasi Pre release Event
image
Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Telugu Fluency is a Surprise
image
Weekend Box-office: Lokah Chapter One Impresses

Most Read

image
Kaleshwaram Project Debate: CBI Probe at the Core of Telangana Politics
image
Kaleshwaram Report To Spark Storm in Telangana Assembly
image
Congress finalizes Naveen Yadav for Jubilee Hills bypoll ?

Related Articles

Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025