Krish refuses to talk about ‘Aditya 369’ sequel

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, who distanced himself from Pawan Kalyan’s recent outings Hari Hara Veera Mallu due to creative differences and the inordinate delay, is now at the forefront of the publicity campaign of his upcoming women-centric action drama Ghaati which stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role. As Anushka stayed away from promotions, Krish is doing his best to attract the attention of moviegoers. The film is slated for release on September 5th.

During his recent media interaction, Krish refused to open up about his potential collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the fourth time. Speculations have been rife that Krish is the forerunner to helm the much anticipated sequel to Balakrishna’s iconic blockbuster Aditya 369. However, Krish refused to divulge any details about this crazy project.

When Krish was asked whether he is going to call shots for Aditya 999 with Balakrishna, he neither deny nor confirm his association with this project. He simply tried to evade answering the question. He stated that only Balakrishna is authorised to announce details about Aditya 999. He didn’t also respond to the query regarding Nandamuri Mokshagna’s entry into movies with this sequel.

Aditya 999 has been on cards for several months now. But, there has been no formal announcement about this project so far. It looks like Balakrishna might announce it on a big occasion.