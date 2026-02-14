x
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Krish responds about his Next

Published on February 14, 2026 by sankar

Krish Jagarlamudi is one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. But his recent films fell short of expectations. For his recent film Ghaati, he received a lot of criticism for delivering a film that lacks emotions. There are strong rumors that Krish will direct the next film of Nandamuri Balakrishna in the sequel of Aditya 999 but he walked out of the project. Krish is on a break and he is working on a couple of ideas but nothing has been finalized yet.

There are speculations that Krish will direct an interesting film and it would feature seven heroines and the film is a trekking adventure. The news is all over Tollywood and the director had to respond to put an end to the speculations. He made it clear that the speculation is untrue and he appreciated the idea. “Seven heroines, trekking adventure. Nice idea, but ‘NOT TRUE’. It’s just one more script written by rumors and social media. Will share the REAL announcement soon” posted Krish on his official social media page. His next film is yet to be locked and announced for now.

