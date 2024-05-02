x
Krish walks out of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is back on track and the makers released a short teaser from the film. There are speculations that the film’s director Krish walked out of the project. The makers issued a clarification that AM Ratnam’s son Jyothi Krishna will complete the pending shoot and it would be supervised by Krish. Jyothi Krishna will also overlook the post-production work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers also announced that the film will have a two-part release and the first part is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit.

The details of the second installment will be announced by the makers soon. Niddhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Bobby Deol essays the role of the lead antagonist. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu after the completion of elections in Andhra Pradesh. He will also resume the shoot of OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh soon.

