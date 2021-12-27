Krishnapatnam villagers oppose Anandaiah’s Omicron medicine distribution

Remember Dr Anandaiah, the man who claimed to have healed Covid positive patients with his herbal potions? He is back in the news again, but for wrong reasons. With the spike in the Omicron cases, Anandaiah has once again claimed that he has a cure for Omicron and that he would distribute it at his native village of Krishnapatnam.

The villagers are now opposing the distribution of the medicines. The villagers are questioning the rationale of distributing the medicine even before there are cases of Omicron infection/

The villagers on Monday stopped the distribution of the medicine. They said due to the distribution of medicine, there could be more infections in the village. They said that people from various parts of the country are descending on the village and this could lead to newer infections. They wanted Anandaiah to stop the distribution of the medicine.

A wordy duel ensued between Anandaiah and his villagers. An angry Anandaiah asked the locals as to why they were objecting when the medicine was being distributed at his residence. But, the people said that there could be carriers of infections and wanted him to stop distributing the medicine. This caused quite a commotion for several hours.

The police, who came to know about the argument, rushed to the spot and pacified both the groups. They told Anandaiah to distribute the medicine on the outskirts of the village so that the locals are spared of the traffic jam and other commotion. Anandaiah agreed to this and said he would soon set up a kiosk on the outskirts of the village.