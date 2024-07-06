Krithi Shetty bags a Golden Opportunity

Spread the love

Krithi Shetty created a sensation with her debut film Uppena and there is no looking back for the talented actress. She later worked in successful films like Bangarraju and Shyam Singha Roy. After these films, Krithi Shetty delivered a series of debacles and the actress had all her hopes on Manamey. The film too bombed badly at the box-office and the actress is left with no offers in Telugu. As per the latest update, Krithi Shetty bagged a golden opportunity.

Krithi Shetty is the leading lady in Dulquer Salman’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Selvaraj. Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati will produce this interesting film. This is the first time Dulquer and Krithi Shetty are teaming up for a film. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and it will be a great opportunity for Krithi Shetty who is struggling for success. Dulquer Salman completed the shoot of Lucky Baskhar and the film will hit the screens in September this year.