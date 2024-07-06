x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Krithi Shetty bags a Golden Opportunity

Krithi Shetty bags a Golden Opportunity

Published on July 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures

Krithi Shetty bags a Golden Opportunity

Spread the love

Krithi Shetty created a sensation with her debut film Uppena and there is no looking back for the talented actress. She later worked in successful films like Bangarraju and Shyam Singha Roy. After these films, Krithi Shetty delivered a series of debacles and the actress had all her hopes on Manamey. The film too bombed badly at the box-office and the actress is left with no offers in Telugu. As per the latest update, Krithi Shetty bagged a golden opportunity.

Krithi Shetty is the leading lady in Dulquer Salman’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Selvaraj. Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati will produce this interesting film. This is the first time Dulquer and Krithi Shetty are teaming up for a film. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and it will be a great opportunity for Krithi Shetty who is struggling for success. Dulquer Salman completed the shoot of Lucky Baskhar and the film will hit the screens in September this year.

Next Nag Ashwin about Criticism and the mistakes from Kalki 2898 AD Previous Crazy Combo: Ram Charan and Nag Ashwin?
else

TRENDING

image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today

Latest

image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures

Most Read

image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet