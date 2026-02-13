x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Krrish 4 Speculations: Will Hrithik Respond?

Published on February 13, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Krrish 4 Speculations: Will Hrithik Respond?
image
Bhole Baba Dairy Scam: Crores in Assets Linked to Adulterated Ghee Supply to Tirumala
image
Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release in Gulf Countries?
image
Charan-Upasana’s Twins: Personal, Spiritual Significance
image
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Served Police Notice in Minor Death Case

Krrish 4 Speculations: Will Hrithik Respond?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been working on the script of Krrish 4 along with his dad Rakesh Roshan from a long time. After months of discussion, Yash Raj Films came on board to co-produce the film along with Hrithik’s home banner Filmkraft Productions. Hrithik also came on board to direct the film and the discussions are in the final stages. Soon, news broke out that Yash Raj Films has decided to back out from the project because of budget constraints.

Yash Raj is keen to complete the film at a cost of Rs 350 crores while Hrithik has been quoting Rs 550 crores to wrap up the film. The speculations are all over and Hrithik Roshan is tight-lipped. Hrithik and his father have spent ample time on this superhero film. Hrithik has decided to compromise on his remuneration and take a share from the profits. After back-to-back debacles, Yash Raj Films is not ready for big risks. To keep an end to the big discussion and speculation, Hrithik Roshan has to respond and clear the air as the rumors are doing much damage for his dream project. Despite the previous installments ending up as super hits, Hrithik Roshan is struggling to kick-start Krrish 4.

Previous Bhole Baba Dairy Scam: Crores in Assets Linked to Adulterated Ghee Supply to Tirumala
else

TRENDING

image
Krrish 4 Speculations: Will Hrithik Respond?
image
Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release in Gulf Countries?
image
Charan-Upasana’s Twins: Personal, Spiritual Significance

Latest

image
Krrish 4 Speculations: Will Hrithik Respond?
image
Bhole Baba Dairy Scam: Crores in Assets Linked to Adulterated Ghee Supply to Tirumala
image
Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release in Gulf Countries?
image
Charan-Upasana’s Twins: Personal, Spiritual Significance
image
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Served Police Notice in Minor Death Case

Most Read

image
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Served Police Notice in Minor Death Case
image
Jagan to Continue Assembly Boycott, Says YSRCP Will Raise Voice in Council
image
Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case

Related Articles

Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet