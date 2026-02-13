Krrish 4 Speculations: Will Hrithik Respond?

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been working on the script of Krrish 4 along with his dad Rakesh Roshan from a long time. After months of discussion, Yash Raj Films came on board to co-produce the film along with Hrithik’s home banner Filmkraft Productions. Hrithik also came on board to direct the film and the discussions are in the final stages. Soon, news broke out that Yash Raj Films has decided to back out from the project because of budget constraints.

Yash Raj is keen to complete the film at a cost of Rs 350 crores while Hrithik has been quoting Rs 550 crores to wrap up the film. The speculations are all over and Hrithik Roshan is tight-lipped. Hrithik and his father have spent ample time on this superhero film. Hrithik has decided to compromise on his remuneration and take a share from the profits. After back-to-back debacles, Yash Raj Films is not ready for big risks. To keep an end to the big discussion and speculation, Hrithik Roshan has to respond and clear the air as the rumors are doing much damage for his dream project. Despite the previous installments ending up as super hits, Hrithik Roshan is struggling to kick-start Krrish 4.