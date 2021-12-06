KRR’s Seetha Cheppina Ramayanam

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao took a break and he made his comeback with Pelli SandaD. After the film turned out to be an impressive hit, KRR is keen to turn busy and direct films. The latest update says that he is all set to direct the epic Ramayana. The pre-production work of the film commenced recently and an official announcement will be made soon. The film is titled Seetha Cheppina Ramayanam and the mythological epic will be narrated from the view of Seetha. The film will be a pan-Indian attempt and the actors for Rama, Seetha, Lakshmana, Hanuman and Ravanasura will be finalized soon.

The script for Seetha Cheppina Ramayanam is locked recently. Raghavendra Rao is in plans to narrate Seetha Cheppina Ramayanam with a modern touch and has lot of scope for VFX. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli announced that he would direct Mahabharata and his mentor K Raghavendra Rao is now set to direct Ramayana. More details about the project will be announced officially soon.