KTR Breaks Silence on Kavitha

K. T. Rama Rao made strong remarks on party affairs and current political debates during his visit to Mancherial. Speaking about Kavitha, he chose a restrained tone. He said there was nothing more to add on the issue. He added that children may not always make their father proud, but they should never cause him pain. He stressed that politics is temporary, but personal conduct matters.

On new political ventures, KTR said anyone can start a party. However, public support is what gives it meaning. A party built on personal issues will not survive, he noted. He made it clear that alliances have not worked for the BRS in the past. He recalled that the party won in 2014 and 2018 by contesting alone, while still putting up a strong fight in 2023.

Dismissing speculation, KTR said there is no alliance between Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party. He claimed that the BJP is closer to Congress in practice.

K. T. Rama Rao said going to jail is not a qualification to become Chief Minister and admitted that BRS lost due to weak ground-level connection and poor communication with cadre. He said the party will rebuild its organisation, strengthen cadre like TDP, and ensure irrigation to Godavari basin regions while preparing for future elections.