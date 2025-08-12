x
KTR Issues Legal Notice to Bandi Sanjay Over Phone-Tapping Allegations

Published on August 12, 2025 by swathy

KTR Issues Legal Notice to Bandi Sanjay Over Phone-Tapping Allegations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has sent a legal notice to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, demanding an unconditional public apology within seven days over what he described as “false and defamatory” remarks linking him to an alleged phone-tapping case.

The notice, sent through KTR’s legal counsel, accuses the Union Minister of making unsubstantiated claims that KTR misused the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) for large-scale phone tapping during his tenure in the previous BRS government. It cites statements made by Bandi Sanjay at an August 8 press conference, where he allegedly levelled personal attacks aimed at damaging KTR’s political and personal reputation.

KTR’s legal team stated that such allegations, made without evidence, amounted to a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of another elected representative. They also alleged that the remarks were part of a political strategy to gain media attention and mileage.

The notice also asks for a written promise that no more defamatory remarks, whether direct or indirect, will be made against KTR or his family. It warns that if this is not followed, both civil and criminal cases will be filed, and any repeat of such allegations will lead to even stricter legal action.

