Home > Politics

KTR Makes Serious Allegations Against CM Revanth Reddy

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

KTR Makes Serious Allegations Against CM Revanth Reddy

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) held a press conference where he directly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He spoke about the recent scams allegedly involving Revanth Reddy and accused him of being a key supporter of the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi is his official boss, while Modi and Amit Shah are his unofficial bosses. He is struggling to balance between them. Instead of focusing on governance, he is busy criticizing BRS leaders while collecting funds from businessmen and contractors. These funds are being sent to his bosses in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi talks about Pakistan and Bangladesh, but he remains silent about the serious allegations against Revanth Reddy. Even our Telangana Chief Minister is tight-lipped about the matter, and instead, he has flown off to Japan.

On behalf of KCR, we are demanding answers from Revanth Reddy and the Congress party regarding the alleged money transfers linked to the National Herald and Young India cases. Corruption is deeply rooted in the DNA of the Congress party. The entire nation is discussing this controversy, yet not a single BJP leader in Telangana has spoken up. This silence reveals the close ties between the Congress and Telangana BJP. We have exposed the Civil Supplies Scam with solid evidence, yet no agency has responded or taken appropriate action. Contracts worth ₹1,137 crore were awarded to Amruth, and Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law has benefited from them.

I urge the people of Telangana to stay alert and watch closely. We will wait for one more month to see if the Centre responds to the National Herald and Young India scams. After that, BRS will announce its future course of action,” said KTR.

Regarding the recent letter from Kavitha to KCR, KTR responded by saying that some party matters must remain confidential. He added that there are covert operatives within BRS, which will be exposed at the right time.

