KTR’s Sharp Response: Defending Kaleshwaram’s Glory

BRS working president KTR fired back strongly over the Kaleshwaram project allegations. He reminded everyone that water is being transferred from Mallannasagar to Gandipet, proving the importance of the Kaleshwaram project. According to KTR, Kaleshwaram is not just a project but a legacy, a gift for Telangana’s future generations. Even Revanth Reddy’s own government seems to admit this by continuing to use the project, said KTR.

Interestingly, while addressing many issues, KTR deliberately avoided talking about Kavitha. Instead, he focused entirely on the Kaleshwaram project and other irregularities happening in the state. He assured that Hyderabad’s water scarcity and future development would be managed only under KCR’s leadership.

KTR also raised the issue of a massive drug bust in Hyderabad worth ₹12,000 crores, caught by Maharashtra police. He accused the state government of failing to control the drug menace and questioned whether Revanth Reddy’s home department is clean or tainted. On the question of the upcoming Vice-President election, KTR stated that BRS will maintain neutrality, staying away from the vote since there was nota option. KTR indirectly pointed at Kavitha, saying she crossed the line by speaking out without following party decisions.

Here, what the public wants is clarity. If Kavitha’s accusations are baseless, KTR should say it loud and clear and take steps to prove it. But if there is even a grain of truth, sweeping it under the rug won’t make it disappear. The longer this silence continues over Kavitha’s comments, the more it feels like there’s something to hide.