KTR’s ‘Suspension Drama’ on Rohith Reddy Backfires Within 48 Hours

K. T. Rama Rao appears to have landed in an embarrassing spot after his public claim that former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy was suspended from the BRS got contradicted almost immediately by developments within his own party.

KTR had recently stated before the media that Rohith Reddy was issued a show-cause notice and suspended by the party following his arrest in the Moinabad drugs case. Rohith Reddy was accused of consuming drugs at his farmhouse and allegedly provoking firing at police officials who had arrived for inspection.

But within just 48 hours of KTR’s statement, Rohith Reddy was back attending BRS membership and key cadre meetings wearing the party scarf publicly, triggering sharp political criticism.

The controversy deepened further after BRS constituency membership in-charge Viplav Kumar reportedly visited Rohith Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad, giving the impression that the party leadership itself was continuing normal political coordination with him despite the so-called “suspension.”

Congress leaders are now openly ridiculing KTR, alleging that his statements have no credibility even within his own party. They say the BRS tried to create a temporary “action taken” narrative after criticism from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, but failed to maintain it beyond two days.

Political observers say the episode has exposed confusion within the BRS leadership, with the party seemingly trying to balance damage control in public while quietly continuing ties with Rohith Reddy internally.

The developments have now become a major political talking point in Tandur, with rivals questioning whether the BRS leadership is serious about accountability or merely engaging in optics.