KTR’s Words and the Sad Decline of Political Decorum in Telangana

Published on December 26, 2025 by Sanyogita

KTR’s Words and the Sad Decline of Political Decorum in Telangana

The last few days have been uncomfortable for anyone watching Telangana politics closely. What should have remained a political debate has slowly turned into a personal fight, leaving many people wondering where public discussion is heading.

It all began after a press meet by former Chief Minister KCR. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reacted strongly to those comments. His response was sharp. While leaders often criticise each other, the language used this time set left a different mark. Instead of focusing on policy or governance, the conversation started drifting towards personal remarks.

Two days later, KTR’s response came out live. Rather than calming the situation, his words pushed the debate further into personal territory. He spoke passionately about his father’s role in the formation of Telangana. At the same time, he attacked Revanth Reddy in a way that surprised many. References to family members, personal behaviour, and even a leader’s spouse became part of the political exchange.

This is where the sadness lies. Telangana has many real issues. Farmers are struggling. Young people are worried about jobs. Cities are under pressure. People expect leaders to talk about these problems and offer solutions. Instead, they are watching leaders trade insults in public.

Political rivalry is normal, but there is a line. When that line is crossed, and family members are dragged into political fights, the dignity of leadership suffers. It also sends a poor message to society about how power should be used.

What makes it more worrying is that each side justifies its words by saying the other started it.

