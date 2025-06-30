Kubera Financials: Over Budget made the Difference

Sekhar Kammula has changed track and he decided to take up Kubera, an action drama that discusses a burning topic in the society. He roped in actors like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sharb to essay the prominent roles. The film was in production for a long time and the producers admitted that the film was made on a record budget. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights and the makers have recovered one third of the budget. Asian Suniel has sold out the theatrical rights of some of the regions and recovered a major budget.

Kubera opened in theatres ten days ago and the response was quite positive. The film performed well in Telugu states and overseas. But the film failed to recover the complete investment because of the high costs involved. Kubera is an outright disaster in Tamil and the reasons are unknown. The film also underperformed in all the non-Telugu circles of the globe. Kubera is a decent film for the audience but it is a cost failure for all the parties involved. Sekhar Kammula takes ample time to shoot the episodes and this has heaped up the budget. The actors and technicians have charged big remunerations. Over budget of Kubera made the difference for the film.