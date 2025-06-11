x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Kubera has a Big Burden in Theatres

Published on June 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Kubera has a Big Burden in Theatres

Kubera is the next big film in South and the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Star actors like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and others will be seen playing the lead roles in this action drama. Sekhar Kammula has stepped out from his comfort zone and worked on Kubera. As per the financials involved, the makers were able to recover one-third of the investment through the digital rights. It is clear that a large burden relies on the theatrical revenue of the film.

The film has to fare extremely well in Telugu and Tamil to recover the big investment made by the makers. Sekhar Kammula is known for taking a long time to complete the shoot. Kubera has been in making for over a year and a half. A big amount has been invested on the film’s making. Considering the tough situations all over, the buyers are not ready to bet big and Asian Suniel himself being a distributor will release the film on his own in most of the territories. For some of the regions, he received fancy offers and sold the rights.

Kubera is the most awaited June release and hope the film does well and revives the theatrical market all over.

Next Tollywood Director Ravikumar Chowdary Passed Away Previous Thaman and NBK are Unstoppable
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Latest

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
image
YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
image
AP Police Hunt for Krishnam Raju

Related Articles

Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree