Kubera has a Big Burden in Theatres

Kubera is the next big film in South and the film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Star actors like Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and others will be seen playing the lead roles in this action drama. Sekhar Kammula has stepped out from his comfort zone and worked on Kubera. As per the financials involved, the makers were able to recover one-third of the investment through the digital rights. It is clear that a large burden relies on the theatrical revenue of the film.

The film has to fare extremely well in Telugu and Tamil to recover the big investment made by the makers. Sekhar Kammula is known for taking a long time to complete the shoot. Kubera has been in making for over a year and a half. A big amount has been invested on the film’s making. Considering the tough situations all over, the buyers are not ready to bet big and Asian Suniel himself being a distributor will release the film on his own in most of the territories. For some of the regions, he received fancy offers and sold the rights.

Kubera is the most awaited June release and hope the film does well and revives the theatrical market all over.