Kubera to miss Multiplex Release in Hindi

Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s film titled Kubera will have a grand release across the nation on June 20th. Sekhar Kammula is the director and the film has several Bollywood faces like Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde and others in prominent roles. A grand event was held in Mumbai recently and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine. Kubera will head for a grand release in the North Indian belt as the film is a pan-Indian attempt.

But the film will not have a release across the multiplexes in North India. This is because the makers have closed the digital deal to Amazon and the streaming date will be in 28 days. Hence, the national multiplex chains like PVR will not screen Kubera which is a huge revenue loss. Asian Suniel is the producer and they have sold off the digital rights to Amazon Prime. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of Kubera.