Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Home > Movie News

Kuberaa advance bookings take a flying start

Published on June 17, 2025 by swathy

Kuberaa advance bookings take a flying start

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa starring Dhanush, King Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna created sky high anticipation and buzz for the film with incredible teaser, trailer and songs. With such big stars coming together for the first time ever and interesting novel subject, the movie has many highlights to offer for the audiences say makers.

Now, they have opened advance bookings for few areas from yesterday, with the movie set to release on 20th June. The movie has sold 12k plus tickets in 24 hours and it is trending on top position in BMS app. It is showing a strong uptrend with each hour and trade experts are predicting a huge opening after such a solid start.

They opine with three days till to go and more areas to open, the film will rake in more moolah at the box office. The positive impression on Dhanush and his star power coupled by King Nagarjuna’s massive box office presence is drawing audiences to the theatres say, observers.

Rashmika Mandanna has become a value addition to this star-studded film along with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad’s impressive music. Asian Suniel Narang and Pushkar Rammohan Rao produced this massive movie on a lavish scale and it is releasing on 20th June. Makers promise the movie to end box office drought with strong content.

