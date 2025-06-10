Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa starring Dhanush, King Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, produced by Sunil Narang, Pushkar Rammohan Rao is gearing up a wide release on 20th June. The makers have intensified promotions and already released teaser has set huge expectations on the film. Now, they have released Pipi Pipi Dum Dum song, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Dhanush stated that there are very few directors who can bring their vision as it is to the screen and he is happy to have worked with one such director, Sekhar Kammula. He further classified Kuberaa as a special film and playing a Beggar character has taken him back to the roots away from all comforts.

He stated that it has been a soul searching journey for him and he stated that he is happy to have found Sekhar to guide him through. He praised Nagarjuna for always being an inspiration and called Rashmika, “a happy soul”. He asked people to watch the film in theatres without fail.

King Nagarjuna looked happy with the movie output. He stated that he saw the film and called it a new story and best narrative in recent times. He did not reveal much and said that people will be shocked with their roles. He also stated that he is happy to have worked with Sekhar Kammula, with whom he had been hoping to work from 15 years.

He stated that the movie has everything that audiences want from a film and also a very intriguing plot. He remarked that when he wondered what he should do next, this script came to him and he is glad it did. Further he stated that the performances of everyone from the film will be remembered and it will leave a huge impact.