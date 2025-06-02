Kuberaa is a life-changing experience for me – Dhanush

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa starring Dhanush, King Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sekhar Kammula is generating great buzz from the moment first title glimpse has been released. Expectations on the movie have been growing consistently with release of each promotional material.

Recently released teaser is trending all over and composer Devi Sri Prasad is receiving praises for his song. Now, the movie Tamil audio launch has been conducted in Chennai, yesterday. Speaking at the event, Rashmika Mandanna thanked Sekhar Kammula for inviting her into his world and expressed her wish to act with Dhanush in a full-fledged romantic film.

Director Sekhar Kammula stated that he is happy with the final output. He also stated that it has been his dream to work with Nagarjuna and Dhanush. He stated that both of them coming together in one film for him, is his big blessing. He stated that he fell in love with Dhanush while he is performing in character.

He called the film as a very very very brilliant film and he asked people to watch it only in theatres. King Nagarjuna remembered his younger days in Chennai and his association throughout his life with the city. He stated that he wants to work with Dhanush again, also in his direction.

Nag stated that he would be waiting for Sekhar to come with another great script. He said that he is highly confident about Kuberaa being a big success. Dhanush stated that the moment he wore tattered clothes and stood under scorching sun barefoot in Tirupathi for the character as a beggar, he understood the value of life.

He further stated that he love to work with Sekhar Kammula again and again. He praised Nagarjuna for being such a great actor and being so easy to work with. He reitrated that Kuberaa is a very brilliant film and it will be a huge blockbuster. Suniel Narang and Pushkar Rammohan Rao are producing the film scheduled to release all over on 20th June.