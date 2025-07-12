Kuberaa set for an early OTT release

Director Sekhar Kammula’s soul-stirring drama Kuberaa, which released last month and earned critical acclaim from quarters, will have an early release on OTT platform from this July 18th. Amazon Prime, the OTT partner behind this muti starrer featuring Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika in lead roles, has decided to release it in less than four weeks as the theatrical run is far from over.

Kuberaa released on June 20th and garnered promising reviews and impressive word of mouth. Dhanush’s commendable performance, Nagarjuna’s subtle role and Rashmika’s screen presence were the biggest assets for this film. Sekhar Kammula’s watertight narration also received unanimous response. Unfortunately, these positive aspects didn’t reflect in the theatrical numbers as Kuberaa failed to attract audiences in Tamil Nadu and North India.

In Telugu states, Kuberaa had a moderate run and the overseas performance was the only positive for the trade circles. The revenues saw a decline in the second week itself and resulted in huge disappointment for buyers who were expecting a solid long run. Due to the weak theatrical run, Amazon Prime has decided to have an early premiere in OTT against the traditional eight week window.