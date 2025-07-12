x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kuberaa set for an early OTT release

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’
image
Despite flops, Shankar reviving his dream project
image
Kuberaa set for an early OTT release
image
AirIndia 171 Crash – Official Preliminary Report
image
England Post 387, Bumrah Leads India’s Fightback at Lord’s

Kuberaa set for an early OTT release

Director Sekhar Kammula’s soul-stirring drama Kuberaa, which released last month and earned critical acclaim from quarters, will have an early release on OTT platform from this July 18th. Amazon Prime, the OTT partner behind this muti starrer featuring Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika in lead roles, has decided to release it in less than four weeks as the theatrical run is far from over.

Kuberaa released on June 20th and garnered promising reviews and impressive word of mouth. Dhanush’s commendable performance, Nagarjuna’s subtle role and Rashmika’s screen presence were the biggest assets for this film. Sekhar Kammula’s watertight narration also received unanimous response. Unfortunately, these positive aspects didn’t reflect in the theatrical numbers as Kuberaa failed to attract audiences in Tamil Nadu and North India.

In Telugu states, Kuberaa had a moderate run and the overseas performance was the only positive for the trade circles. The revenues saw a decline in the second week itself and resulted in huge disappointment for buyers who were expecting a solid long run. Due to the weak theatrical run, Amazon Prime has decided to have an early premiere in OTT against the traditional eight week window.

Next Despite flops, Shankar reviving his dream project Previous AirIndia 171 Crash – Official Preliminary Report
else

TRENDING

image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’
image
Despite flops, Shankar reviving his dream project
image
Kuberaa set for an early OTT release

Latest

image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’
image
Despite flops, Shankar reviving his dream project
image
Kuberaa set for an early OTT release
image
AirIndia 171 Crash – Official Preliminary Report
image
England Post 387, Bumrah Leads India’s Fightback at Lord’s

Most Read

image
AirIndia 171 Crash – Official Preliminary Report
image
Unity in Language: Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Embracing Hindi as a National Bridge
image
Rangaraya Medical College incident: Collector appreciates girl students

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations