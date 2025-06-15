Kuberaa Trailer: Power, Money, Betrayal

Kuberaa Trailer

Director Sekhar Kammula is coming up with his ambitious project Kuberaa which is due for release in 5 more days on June 20th. In the meantime, the team is leaving no stone unturned in promotions. Today, they unleashed the trailer.

Deva is a beggar who is helped by Deepak, a man working with the powerful people behind 10K Cr scam. Deepak’s real motive is to use Deva for his own gain, but things don’t go as planned, as Deva disappears with the cash.

Sekhar Kammula tackles complex questions around power, money and betrayal. Dhanush delivers a powerful performance, capturing the rawness of Deva with depth and intensity. Nagarjuna’s role is part shrewd, and part empathetic, adding tension and nuance. It’s indeed an eye-feast to see two powerhouse performers sharing the screen. Rashmika brings emotional strength to the story, while Jim Sarbh adds an element of unpredictability.

The narrative feels grounded and real thanks to Niketh Bommireddy’s cinematography, while Devi Sri Prasad’s music adds to the mood and emotion. Backed by strong production values from Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa looks very promising.

The film is set to release in theatres on June 20. Certainly, the makers have a potential winner on hands.