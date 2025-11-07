Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon

The horrific bus accident in Kurnool district continues to haunt the families of the victims, but what hurts more is how easily those responsible are walking free. The owner of the Kaveri Travels bus, Vemuri Vinod Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the tragedy, was released within hours on a personal bond of just ₹10,000. The decision by the Kurnool Special Mobile Court to grant such a quick release has raised serious questions about accountability and justice.

The October 24 accident near Chetlamallapuram in Kalluru Mandal claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. The bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, crashed after colliding with a two-wheeler. Investigations revealed shocking irregularities by the private travel company. The driver, Lakshmaiah, who was earlier arrested as the main accused, reportedly drove recklessly, while the bus itself had been modified illegally from a standard seating coach into a sleeper bus.

Transport department officials confirmed that Kaveri Travels violated multiple safety norms. The bus had obtained modification clearance not from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana but from officials in Raigad, Odisha, raising suspicions about the approval process. Investigations also found that the lower compartment, intended solely for luggage, was being used to transport goods and parcels without authorisation.

Survivors of the accident reveal chilling details. There were no emergency hammers to break windows, and the exit doors failed to open. Passengers were trapped inside as flames engulfed the vehicle. An additional driver’s sleeping space was found built illegally under the bus floor.

Despite such blatant violations, the owner was granted swift bail, raising painful questions about how easily rules bend for the powerful. When innocent passengers lose their lives because of greed and negligence, a quick release on bond feels like an insult to their memory. The tragedy exposes not just the failure of safety systems but also the cracks in the legal process that allow the guilty to escape real punishment.