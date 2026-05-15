Kurnool High Court Bench Will Become Reality, Says Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh is moving forward with a clear vision for Rayalaseema. Along with bringing world-class industries and defence investments to the region, the State Government is also committed to strengthening the judicial system in Kurnool. IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh once again made it clear that the promise of establishing a High Court Bench in Kurnool will be fulfilled.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft infrastructure project in Sri Sathya Sai district, Lokesh said the government is focused on creating opportunities, jobs and strong institutions across every region of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that Rayalaseema deserves equal importance in development and governance.

The AMCA infrastructure project, being developed with an investment of nearly Rs 16,000 crore, marks a major step in transforming Rayalaseema into a defence and aerospace hub. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project. The initiative also includes plans for a defence manufacturing ecosystem and a dedicated drone city. More than 7,500 jobs are expected to be created through the project.

Lokesh said development is not just about industries and investments. He stressed that people should also have better access to justice and government services. That is why the government remains committed to setting up a High Court Bench in Kurnool. According to him, the move will strengthen judicial access for the people of Rayalaseema and bring administration closer to the public.

The demand for the Kurnool bench has also received fresh support from legal circles. A BJP Legal Cell delegation recently met Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and requested approval for a High Court Bench in Kurnool. The delegation also sought benches for the National Green Tribunal and Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal in Andhra Pradesh. Several welfare measures were also discussed during the meeting.

From defence manufacturing to judicial infrastructure, the focus is now shifting towards building long-term institutional strength in Rayalaseema.