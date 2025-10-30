Kurnool Likely to Get High Court Bench Soon, Says Minister T.G. Bharath

In a major boost to Kurnool’s long-standing demand, Industries Minister T.G. Bharath announced that the government is seriously considering the establishment of a High Court Bench in the city. The Minister revealed that during his recent foreign tour, he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who responded positively to the proposal.

Bharath explained that instead of setting up the bench on the outskirts of the city, the government is exploring options to locate it within Kurnool itself, particularly in the B and C Camp areas. He noted that over 160 acres of government-owned land are available in the region, each acre valued at around ₹100 crore. The government, he said, is keen to make effective use of this land, with part of it being earmarked for Smart City projects.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on Wednesday at the Kurnool Municipal Corporation meeting hall in the SBI Employees’ Colony. Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath and other officials were also present. During the meeting, Bharath reviewed 62 ongoing development works worth ₹12.62 crore and expressed concern over delays in some projects. He instructed officials to take strict legal action against contractors who fail to complete the work on time. The Minister also assessed the progress of road widening, sanitation improvement, TIDCO housing, and the implementation of decisions from previous meetings.