Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha’s Kushi – North America Release by Shloka Entertainments.

Rowdy boy VIjay Deverakonda who bagged a Mega Blockbuster earlier with a beautiful family entertainer Geetha Govindham, is back into his strong fort with another adorable family entertainer Kushi.

The pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the talk of the town, after the first collaboration in Mahanati. Ninnu Kori & Majili fame director Shiva Nirvana helmed the megaphone for this crazy project.

Right from the first look having Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda sitting in snow, to magical Kushi title song, and recently released mesmerizing melody Aradhya song, everything pitched up very well to steal the hearts of the audience even before the movie release.

Now the movie is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on September 1st (Labor Day Long weekend) this year.

Popular Overseas Distribution company Shloka Entertainments who is basking in the success of their previous ventures, have bagged the North America theatrical Rights of this prestigious project Kushi, promising a grand premieres on August 31st, Thursday and great release of the film in the USA.

Shiva Nirvana who is widely known for his lovely family entertainers is crafting Kushi as another painting, which is supported by the magical tunes & music of Hesham Abdul Wahab. The movie is being bankrolled with top notch production values by the ace producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The love and family entertainer also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep.

For business Enquiry –

: 972-209-7896

shlokaentertainments1@gmail.com

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC