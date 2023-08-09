Kushi Trailer is packed with Emotions

Advertisement

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are teaming up for the first time. The film titled Kushi is said to be a romantic family entertainer and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The theatrical trailer of Kushi is out and it is properly packed with emotion and entertainment. The makers revealed that the entire plot and the performances, emotional drama and the technical aspects are the expected highlights. Shiva Nirvana is a master in carving emotional content and he seems to be successful and has a winner in his hands. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are perfect as Viplav and Aradhya in Kushi.

The background score and the production values stand out in the trailer of Kushi. Vijay and Samantha looked beautiful on screen and as a pair. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music composer of Kushi. Mythri Movie Makers are the prouducers and Kushi is gearing up for a release on September 1st as a pan-Indian project.