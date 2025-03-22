L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

L2: Empuraan is the next big pan-Indian film that will mark the start of summer 2025. Mohanlal is the lead actor in the sequel for Lucifer and Prithviraj Sukumaran is the director. The trailer is a huge hit and it kept huge expectations on the film. Dil Raju’s SVC is releasing L2: Empuraan across the Telugu states on March 27th and the team is touring across the country promoting the film. As per the early trends, over 96,140 tickets are sold in the first one hour after the advance sales are open. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule sold close to 80,000 tickets while Vijay’s Leo sold 82.000 tickets in the first one hour after the advance sales are open.

A total number of 6.45 lakh tickets are sold in the last 24 hours and this is a huge record. This Malayalam film is rewriting records in advance sales. The film is expected to open with a bang in all the languages considering the pre-release sales. The film is an action thriller produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen in other supporting roles. L2: Empuraan will head for a clash with several regional films on March 27th.