x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

L2: Empuraan is the next big pan-Indian film that will mark the start of summer 2025. Mohanlal is the lead actor in the sequel for Lucifer and Prithviraj Sukumaran is the director. The trailer is a huge hit and it kept huge expectations on the film. Dil Raju’s SVC is releasing L2: Empuraan across the Telugu states on March 27th and the team is touring across the country promoting the film. As per the early trends, over 96,140 tickets are sold in the first one hour after the advance sales are open. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule sold close to 80,000 tickets while Vijay’s Leo sold 82.000 tickets in the first one hour after the advance sales are open.

A total number of 6.45 lakh tickets are sold in the last 24 hours and this is a huge record. This Malayalam film is rewriting records in advance sales. The film is expected to open with a bang in all the languages considering the pre-release sales. The film is an action thriller produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen in other supporting roles. L2: Empuraan will head for a clash with several regional films on March 27th.

Next AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement Previous Tamannaah’s Odela 2 To Haunt This Summer
else

TRENDING

image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 To Haunt This Summer

Latest

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
Nag Ashwin completes exciting and highly diverse ten years
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement
image
L2: Empuraan sets new Benchmarks

Most Read

image
Police File Case Based on YS Viveka Murder Accused Sunil Yadav’s Complaint
image
Telangana Additional DCP Dies in Road Accident Near Hyderabad
image
AP Government Releases Additional ₹600 Crore for Student Fee Reimbursement

Related Articles

Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look