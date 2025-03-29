L2: Empuraan’s Dream Run is Restricted

Lucifer was a massive hit in Malayalam and the film was also remade in other languages. The sequel of the film was released recently and the film titled L2: Empuraan generated buzz because of the quality trailer. L2: Empuraan had a wide release across all the Indian languages through renowned distributors and the day one numbers are exceptional. But the response for L2: Empuraan is quite poor. The film failed to register decent numbers after the release. With two Telugu releases Robinhood and MAD Square, the film lost trace in Telugu on its second day. Except in Kerala and overseas, L2: Empuraan failed to make an impact and post decent numbers.

L2: Empuraan failed to post decent numbers in the Telugu states, Tamil Nadu and North India. The film suffered to report minimum numbers in North India. L2: Empuraan is a blockbuster in Malayalam and overseas. In all the other territories, L2: Empuraan is heading towards a flop. Top producer Dil Raju distributed L2: Empuraan in Telugu states. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Mohanlal in the lead role.