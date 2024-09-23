Laapataa Ladies is India’s official pick for Oscars

Top actor Aamir Khan produced an interesting film Laapataa Ladies directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Laapataa Ladies received critical acclaim and Laapataa Ladies was the most watched Indian film on Netflix. Laapataa Ladies is now the official pick from India to the Oscars as per the statement from the Film Federation of India. 29 films have been finalized and announced by the Film Federation of India. Laapataa Ladies surpassed all the other films including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to make it to the Oscars.

Malayalam film Aattam, annes winner All We Imagine As Light and others are in the race. The 13-member selection committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua have voted for Laapataa Ladies unanimously. Tamil film Maharaja, Tamil movies like Kalki 2898 AD, Hanuman and Mangalavaram are in the list. Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370 were the other Hindi films in the list. During a recent interview, Kiran Rao admitted her dream of Laapataa Ladies making it to the Oscars.