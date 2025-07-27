x
Land Grabbing and Financial Fraud Allegations Surface Against Sunil Kumar Ahuja and Son

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

Land Grabbing and Financial Fraud Allegations Surface Against Sunil Kumar Ahuja and Son

Hyderabad police have registered a case against financier Sunil Kumar Ahuja and his son Ashish Kumar Ahuja at Mokila Police Station following a complaint filed by a man named Fareed. According to the complaint, Fareed had borrowed ₹17 crore from Sunil Ahuja and had given valuable land documents in Mokila and Shankarpalli as security.

Despite repaying ₹22 crore, including interest, Fareed alleges that the Ahujas refused to return his property documents and instead attempted to claim ownership over the lands. He further stated that the father-son duo threatened him when he asked for the documents back.

This is not the first such allegation against Sunil Ahuja. He has also been accused of playing a similar role in the controversial Bharti Builders pre-launch housing project scam. Over 250 buyers, who paid crores over five years ago for homes under the Bharti Builders name, have alleged fraud after the project showed little to no progress. The company reportedly sold the land to Sunil Ahuja without compensating the homebuyers. When questioned, the victims say they were met with threats from Ahuja and the builder, and the cheques given to a few of them later bounced.

Multiple victims allege that Ahuja and his son have been involved in similar fraudulent dealings with other construction firms. Under the guise of offering financial help, they reportedly obtained blank cheques and signed stamp papers from desperate individuals and later used them to claim ownership over their assets.

Adding to the gravity of the case, there are claims that the duo accepted repayments through hawala channels and used their alleged connections with central ministers, senior police officers, and political leaders to threaten victims into silence. Several people, unable to bear the financial pressure and alleged harassment, are reported to have taken their own lives.

Victims have come forward demanding justice and the return of their hard-earned money and property.

