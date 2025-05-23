Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused

Another controversy has erupted around Devi Reddy Shiva Shankar Reddy, who’s already embroiled in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder investigation. This time, his entire family stands accused of illegally occupying valuable government land in their home district of Kadapa.

The allegations center around a massive 34-acre plot in Dala Bag village, located within the politically sensitive Pulivendula constituency. Local revenue officials have discovered what appears to be systematic land grabbing involving multiple family members and suspicious documentation.

Investigation shows a carefully planned operation where government land was fraudulently transferred to private ownership. Family members including Taslima, Kumar, Chaitanya Reddy, and Prameelamma allegedly received ownership documents through manipulated online registration processes.

What makes this case particularly shocking is the involvement of local revenue officials. The Tahsildar’s office reportedly provided crucial assistance in converting government property into private holdings, despite clear records showing state ownership of the disputed land.

Revenue department sources indicate that official land records consistently show government ownership of these plots. Yet somehow, private registration documents were created and processed through official channels, raising serious questions about administrative corruption.

District administration has received detailed reports about unauthorized construction activities on the grabbed land. Revenue officials have documented multiple structures built on government property without proper permissions or legal ownership rights.

The District Collector is currently examining all evidence before deciding on further action. Legal experts suggest this could lead to criminal charges for land grabbing, document forgery, and corruption involving government officials.