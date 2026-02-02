Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release

Published on February 2, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Barabar Premistha, Turning Point For Chandra Hass: Aadi
image
Photos : Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
image
Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release
image
Epic socio-fantasy Nagabandham teaser for Mahasivaratri
image
Niharika to produce Varun Tej’s Next?

Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles. The makers are yet to get a clarity on the film’s release. The Censor Board is strict on their stand and the makers have stepped down to make changes as suggested by the Censor officials. The runtime is expected to come down by 20 minutes if the changes are done. Tamil media speculates that the issue will be sorted this weekend and there are chances that Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on February 13th in theatres.

An official announcement about the film’s release is expected this weekend. The makers have invested big money and they are worried about the film’s postponement for summer if the Election Code gets implemented. There is also a speculation that the uncut version of Jana Nayagan will release on OTT if it gets trimmed by the Censor board. H Vinoth is the director and KVN Productions are the producers. The film is carrying huge expectations.

Next Photos : Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Previous Epic socio-fantasy Nagabandham teaser for Mahasivaratri
else

TRENDING

image
Barabar Premistha, Turning Point For Chandra Hass: Aadi
image
Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release
image
Epic socio-fantasy Nagabandham teaser for Mahasivaratri

Latest

image
Barabar Premistha, Turning Point For Chandra Hass: Aadi
image
Photos : Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
image
Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release
image
Epic socio-fantasy Nagabandham teaser for Mahasivaratri
image
Niharika to produce Varun Tej’s Next?

Most Read

image
Multiple Cases Filed Against Jogi Ramesh
image
Gold and Silver Swings Worry Middle Class Families
image
Ambati Rambabu Sent to Remand, Wife Knocks on High Court Doors Seeking Protection

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look