Latest Developments in Jana Nayagan Release

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor hurdles. The makers are yet to get a clarity on the film’s release. The Censor Board is strict on their stand and the makers have stepped down to make changes as suggested by the Censor officials. The runtime is expected to come down by 20 minutes if the changes are done. Tamil media speculates that the issue will be sorted this weekend and there are chances that Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on February 13th in theatres.

An official announcement about the film’s release is expected this weekend. The makers have invested big money and they are worried about the film’s postponement for summer if the Election Code gets implemented. There is also a speculation that the uncut version of Jana Nayagan will release on OTT if it gets trimmed by the Censor board. H Vinoth is the director and KVN Productions are the producers. The film is carrying huge expectations.