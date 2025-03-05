Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is in the final stages of shoot. The film is announced for March 28th release and there is a huge confusion about the film’s release. The new schedule of the film started in Tadepalli today and some crucial scenes on Satyaraj and Eswari Rao are shot. Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the AP Assembly Sessions and he will join the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu after the sessions would conclude.

Pawan Kalyan has to allocate four days to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The post-production work of the film is in the final stages and going with the happenings, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will miss a March release. The new release date will be announced after the shoot of the film gets concluded. Krish and Jyoti Krishna are the directors of this periodic epic and AM Ratnam is the producer. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.