x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on March 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is in the final stages of shoot. The film is announced for March 28th release and there is a huge confusion about the film’s release. The new schedule of the film started in Tadepalli today and some crucial scenes on Satyaraj and Eswari Rao are shot. Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the AP Assembly Sessions and he will join the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu after the sessions would conclude.

Pawan Kalyan has to allocate four days to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The post-production work of the film is in the final stages and going with the happenings, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will miss a March release. The new release date will be announced after the shoot of the film gets concluded. Krish and Jyoti Krishna are the directors of this periodic epic and AM Ratnam is the producer. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Previous Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
else

TRENDING

image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit

Latest

image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Most Read

image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Related Articles

Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit