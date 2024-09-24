Latest shooting updates of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is 75 days away from release and the team is working round the clock to complete the shoot and the post-production work. Sukumar is one director who takes ample time to complete the shoot. The climax portions are currently canned and the shoot of the climax episode will be completed by September 27th. Allu Arjun will fly to Kakinada to shoot for a day and the team is ready with the setup. All the pending portions of shoot will be completed by the mid of October and the first copy is expected to be ready by November 1st.

The entire dubbing and the re-recording work will be completed in November. Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the screens as per the plan on December 6th. The promotions too will kick-start after Dasara. The next single will be out in October. Pushpa 2: The Rule has Rashmika playing the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.