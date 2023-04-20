Latest updates of Pushpa: The Rule Shoot

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule has become one of the most awaited films in the Indian film industry. Currently, the film’s team is at Malkangiri, Odisha and Allu Arjun was among them spotted roaming in the bordering areas of Malkangiri forest. He was seen with curly hair and fans started comparing his look with Arya2’s look.

If the reports are to be believed, Pushpa The Rise film will be shot on a spillway under-construction bridge and hanging bride in Malkangiri district. Mythri Movie Makers team landed in Odisha on the first week of April and had a scout at locations at Swabhiman Anchal, an isolated place surrounded by water on all three sides. These areas once had a stronghold of Maoists. Most likely, the film’s shoot will be resumed in the first week of May. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and Pushpa: The Rule will release in summer 2024.