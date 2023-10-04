Latest updates on Guntur Kaaram Shoot

Keeping an end to all the speculations, producer Naga Vamsi announced that Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram will hit the screens as per the plan on January 12th, 2024. He also said that the talkie part of the film will be completed by the end of October and the pending four songs will be shot in November and December. Trivikram and Mahesh are working round the clock to complete the shooting portions.

The first single of Guntur Kaaram is expected to be out for Dasara and Thaman is scoring the music. Sree Leela and Meekashi Chaudhary are the heroines and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Apart from Guntur Kaaram, a bunch of films are announced for release during Sankranthi 2024 season.