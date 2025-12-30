Law and Order Stable in Telangana, Says DGP Shivadhar Reddy

elangana Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy has stated that law and order in the state is completely under control. Releasing the Telangana Police annual report for 2025, the DGP said the police force handled multiple challenges with efficiency and professionalism during the year.

Addressing the media, Shivadhar Reddy said major international events were conducted without any security lapses. He highlighted the successful Global Summit held at Future City, stating that the event concluded smoothly with no untoward incidents. He also pointed out that the Messi programme was organised successfully, reflecting the strength of advance planning and coordination by the police department.

The DGP said three phases of Gram Panchayat elections were conducted peacefully across the state. He noted that the police ensured free and fair polling while maintaining calm in sensitive areas. During recent floods, disaster response teams worked alongside police personnel to manage the situation effectively and protect lives and property.

Shivadhar Reddy said Telangana Police received appreciation from the High Court for their performance. He revealed that 509 Naxals surrendered during the year, most of them from neighbouring states. Four National Lok Adalats and one Special Lok Adalat were conducted, leading to the resolution of nearly seven lakh cases.

On crime trends, he said overall crime in the state declined compared to the previous year. Cybercrime showed a reduction even as such offences increased nationally. The state ranked first in tracing lost mobile phones and second in passport verification efficiency.

The DGP also praised women police officers holding key leadership positions and said technology-driven policing will remain a priority. He concluded by saying that public safety, preparedness, and trust will continue to guide Telangana Police in the coming years.