Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Home > Movie News

Leader Teaser: Legend Saravanan powerful fight for his daughter

Published on March 5, 2026 by swathy

Leader Teaser: Legend Saravanan powerful fight for his daughter

The makers of director RS Durai Senthilkumar’s upcoming suspense thriller featuring businessman-turned-actor ‘Legend’ Saravanan in the lead on Thursday dropped the film’s teaser. It offers a power-packed glimpse filled with strong father–daughter emotions. It begins with Legend Saravanan taking on everyone in order to remain with his daughter.

The teaser then shifts into a series of intense action sequences featuring thrilling fights and high-speed chases. It also gives brief glimpses of Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, Santhosh Prathap, Payal Rajput, Lal, Prabhu, and others who appear in important roles. At its core, the teaser portrays the extent to which a father can go to protect his daughter.

With striking visuals and adrenaline-filled action moments, the teaser successfully builds curiosity around the film. Legend Saravanan impresses in the action portions while also delivering convincing emotional moments. Overall, the teaser hints at a full-fledged action entertainer that could create a strong impact in both Telugu and Tamil markets.

Combined with raw, riveting action, gritty visuals, and Ghibran’s powerful score, the film delivers a suspense-filled, mass entertainer experience designed to resonate with contemporary audiences. Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, the upcoming film is being made on a high budget.

The film also stars Santhosh Prathap, Amirtha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Aranthangi Nisha, Iyal, Jeyasmirtha, Pathman, Yogiram and others. Ghibran is composing the tunes, while S Venkatesh is handling the camera. Pradeep is taking care of the cuts. Leader is all set for grand release in April.

