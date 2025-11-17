x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Home > Politics

Leaders Unite to Celebrate Ramoji Excellence Awards

Published on November 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: New Releases Fall Flat
image
All Firestorm Wild Cards Eliminated — A Season of Missed Potential & Zero Impact
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s no for Pushpa Re-release
image
Spicy Tasks & Another Firestorm Exit — Bigg Boss Turns Dramatic Again
image
Leaders Unite to Celebrate Ramoji Excellence Awards

Leaders Unite to Celebrate Ramoji Excellence Awards

The inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards, instituted in the name of media legend and Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao, turned into a grand tribute to a man whose ideas reshaped journalism, entertainment and social change in India. The ceremony, held at Ramoji Film City, brought together national leaders, state chiefs, intellectuals and eminent personalities, all united in celebrating Rao’s unmatched legacy.

A Statesman of Ideals: Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu delivered an emotional address, recalling his decades-long association with Ramoji Rao. He described him as a fearless warrior who fought relentlessly for people’s issues. Naidu said Ramoji lived by strong principles and would sacrifice anything for what he believed was right. Naidu noted that if society had ten people like Ramoji Rao, the nation would transform entirely.

He praised Ramoji as a man with extraordinary foresight who planned 50 years ahead. He called Ramoji Film City a perfect example of Ramoji’s determination and ability to turn vision into reality. Naidu also remarked that whenever he faced challenges, remembering Ramoji gave him strength and clarity.

“To Know the Truth, Read Eenadu”: Revanth Reddy’s Appreciation

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy described Ramoji Rao’s institutions as a source of pride for Telangana. He called Ramoji Film City a 2,000-acre masterpiece and the “fourth wonder” of Telangana.

Revanth said that Eenadu and ETV became inseparable parts of Telugu households because Ramoji ensured honesty and credibility in every piece of information. He admitted that he never misses ETV’s 9 PM news bulletin and added that even the smallest detail, from pickles to newspaper layout, carried Ramoji’s signature dedication. Calling Ramoji “not just a name but a brand,” he praised his ability to excel in every field he entered. Revanth applauded the family for institutionalising his legacy through the Ramoji Excellence Awards.

Recognising Excellence Across India

The awards honoured seven outstanding individuals whose work has left a deep impact on society. The recipients included:

-> Amla Ruia, known as the “Water Mother of India,” transformed drought-hit villages by building check dams and sustainable water structures.

-> Srikant Bolla, a visually challenged entrepreneur and founder of Bollant Industries, who created thousands of jobs for persons with disabilities.

-> Dr. Gali Madhaveelatha, a key consultant behind the engineering marvel of the Chenab Railway Arch Bridge.

-> Aakash Tandon, who built “Pehechaan – The Street School” to educate thousands of underprivileged children.

-> Prof. Satupati Prasanna Sree, a scholar who revitalised tribal languages and contributed decades to academia.

-> Jaideep Hardikar, the journalist who chronicled rural distress and farmers’ struggles.

-> Pallabi Ghosh, a frontline warrior against human trafficking.

Each awardee received a citation, a memento and Rs. 10 lakh.

A Tribute Led by the Vice President and Prime Minister

India’s Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended as the chief guest, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a written message praising Ramoji Rao as a visionary whose contribution shaped Indian media and nation-building.

Modi said recognising such unsung heroes strengthens India’s journey toward a developed nation by 2047 and fuels the spirit of service and innovation across society.

A Legacy That Lives Beyond Generations

The Ramoji Excellence Awards mark the beginning of an annual tradition that will carry forward Ramoji Rao’s ideals of integrity, hard work and public service.

Next Spicy Tasks & Another Firestorm Exit — Bigg Boss Turns Dramatic Again Previous CV Anand’s Clarification for a Balayya Fans
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: New Releases Fall Flat
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s no for Pushpa Re-release
image
CV Anand’s Clarification for a Balayya Fans

Latest

image
Weekend Box-office: New Releases Fall Flat
image
All Firestorm Wild Cards Eliminated — A Season of Missed Potential & Zero Impact
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s no for Pushpa Re-release
image
Spicy Tasks & Another Firestorm Exit — Bigg Boss Turns Dramatic Again
image
Leaders Unite to Celebrate Ramoji Excellence Awards

Most Read

image
Leaders Unite to Celebrate Ramoji Excellence Awards
image
CBI to grill BRS leader Putta Madhu
image
World Bank funds used in Bihar polls : PK

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts