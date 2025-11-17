Leaders Unite to Celebrate Ramoji Excellence Awards

The inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards, instituted in the name of media legend and Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao, turned into a grand tribute to a man whose ideas reshaped journalism, entertainment and social change in India. The ceremony, held at Ramoji Film City, brought together national leaders, state chiefs, intellectuals and eminent personalities, all united in celebrating Rao’s unmatched legacy.

A Statesman of Ideals: Chandrababu Naidu Pays Tribute

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu delivered an emotional address, recalling his decades-long association with Ramoji Rao. He described him as a fearless warrior who fought relentlessly for people’s issues. Naidu said Ramoji lived by strong principles and would sacrifice anything for what he believed was right. Naidu noted that if society had ten people like Ramoji Rao, the nation would transform entirely.

He praised Ramoji as a man with extraordinary foresight who planned 50 years ahead. He called Ramoji Film City a perfect example of Ramoji’s determination and ability to turn vision into reality. Naidu also remarked that whenever he faced challenges, remembering Ramoji gave him strength and clarity.

“To Know the Truth, Read Eenadu”: Revanth Reddy’s Appreciation

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy described Ramoji Rao’s institutions as a source of pride for Telangana. He called Ramoji Film City a 2,000-acre masterpiece and the “fourth wonder” of Telangana.

Revanth said that Eenadu and ETV became inseparable parts of Telugu households because Ramoji ensured honesty and credibility in every piece of information. He admitted that he never misses ETV’s 9 PM news bulletin and added that even the smallest detail, from pickles to newspaper layout, carried Ramoji’s signature dedication. Calling Ramoji “not just a name but a brand,” he praised his ability to excel in every field he entered. Revanth applauded the family for institutionalising his legacy through the Ramoji Excellence Awards.

Recognising Excellence Across India

The awards honoured seven outstanding individuals whose work has left a deep impact on society. The recipients included:

-> Amla Ruia, known as the “Water Mother of India,” transformed drought-hit villages by building check dams and sustainable water structures.

-> Srikant Bolla, a visually challenged entrepreneur and founder of Bollant Industries, who created thousands of jobs for persons with disabilities.

-> Dr. Gali Madhaveelatha, a key consultant behind the engineering marvel of the Chenab Railway Arch Bridge.

-> Aakash Tandon, who built “Pehechaan – The Street School” to educate thousands of underprivileged children.

-> Prof. Satupati Prasanna Sree, a scholar who revitalised tribal languages and contributed decades to academia.

-> Jaideep Hardikar, the journalist who chronicled rural distress and farmers’ struggles.

-> Pallabi Ghosh, a frontline warrior against human trafficking.

Each awardee received a citation, a memento and Rs. 10 lakh.

A Tribute Led by the Vice President and Prime Minister

India’s Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attended as the chief guest, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a written message praising Ramoji Rao as a visionary whose contribution shaped Indian media and nation-building.

Modi said recognising such unsung heroes strengthens India’s journey toward a developed nation by 2047 and fuels the spirit of service and innovation across society.

A Legacy That Lives Beyond Generations

The Ramoji Excellence Awards mark the beginning of an annual tradition that will carry forward Ramoji Rao’s ideals of integrity, hard work and public service.