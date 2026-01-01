‘Legacy’ Teaser: Vishwak Sen Shines in a Gritty Avatar

The teaser for Legacy, starring Vishwak Sen, has created a huge buzz online. Directed by Sai Kiran Daida, this film marks the second production from Kalaahi Media. The teaser introduces Vishwak Sen as Siddharth, a man who despises the “vultures” of politics but must step in to protect his father’s legacy.

Vishwak Sen delivers a sensational performance, appearing as a broken yet diabolical individual. The press note describes vivid scenes, such as the protagonist visiting his father’s memorial and shooting blanks in a room full of leaders.

These moments highlight his ability to transform completely into a character. The film’s visuals are dark and atmospheric, setting a serious tone for this political drama.

Ekta Rathod is playing the leading lady in the gripping take and Rao Ramesh, Kay Kay Menon are playing prominent roles in this political thriller on epic standards.

The technical team plays a major role in bringing this vision to life. Jiju Sunny’s cinematography is sharp and intense, matching the movie’s moody theme. Govind Vasantha provides a scintillating score that enhances the drama’s mystic feel.

Producers Yeshwanth Daggumati and Saikiran Reddy Daida have ensured high standards for the film. Co-produced by Sanjay Sambrani and V.V.N Prasad, the movie is progressing quickly and promises a riveting experience for the audience.