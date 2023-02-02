Legendary Director K. Viswanath passes away

The legendary Telugu film director K Viswanath died on Thursday night, February 2nd. He was born on February 19th, 1930.

Viswanath, born to Kasinathuni Subramanyam and Saraswatamma, was a trailblazer in the Telugu film industry and was best known for his iconic films such as “Sankarabharanam”, “Sagara Sangamam”, “Swati Mutyam”, “Sirivennela”, and “Swayam Krushi”. He was a master storyteller, who brought life to his characters and captured the essence of Indian culture through his films.

Throughout his career, Viswanath was recognized for his exceptional talent and was awarded numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Director for “Sankarabharanam”. He was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 1992 for his contributions to the arts.In 1992, he received the Andhra Pradesh state Raghupati Venkaiah Award. In 2017, he was conferred with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, the highest award in Indian cinema

Viswanath’s death is a great loss to the Indian film industry and he will be remembered for his timeless works that continue to inspire and entertain audiences. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time