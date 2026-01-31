Legendary Director making his Comeback

Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao who has directed several classics in Telugu cinema is making his comeback. He directed sixty films across multiple genres and languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and English. The 94-year-old director is all set to direct his 61st film and it will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Some of his notable films are Panthulamma, Mayuri, Anand, Pushpaka Vimanam, Aditya 369, Brundavanam, Magalir Mattum, Bhairava Dweepam, Madam and Son of Aladdin.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has been in talks for the sequel of Aditya 369 with Balakrishna but the project was on hold due to unknown reasons. The big announcement about his next film will be made soon.