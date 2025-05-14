x
Home > Politics

Legendary Golconda Blue Diamond: Escaped the Auction

Published on May 14, 2025 by nymisha

Legendary Golconda Blue Diamond: Escaped the Auction

The world-famous Golconda Blue Diamond, one of the rarest and most exquisite gems in history, was all set to go under the hammer in New York. But in a surprising twist, Christie’s auction house announced that the diamond has been withdrawn from sale. Instead, the current owners have decided to keep it within the family, leaving collectors and gem enthusiasts disappointed.

This magnificent 23.24-carat blue diamond, known as The Golconda Blue, carries a legacy as rich as its deep hue. Originally mined in the Kollur mines of Andhra Pradesh, it once adorned the royalty of India, passing through the hands of the Holkars of Indore and the Gaekwads of Baroda. In 1923, it was set into a bracelet, and later redesigned into a stunning necklace studded with pear-shaped diamonds. A portrait of the Maharani by French painter Bernard Boutet de Monvel even immortalises this regal piece.

Natural blue diamonds are among the rarest finds—only 0.02% of all diamonds possess this mesmerising colour. Most blue diamonds weigh under 10 carats, making the Golconda Blue an extraordinary exception. Its estimated worth, A staggering ₹425 crores (approx. $50 million).

In 1947, New York jeweller Harry Winston acquired the diamond, but it eventually returned to Indian royalty before landing in private collections. Though Christie’s had planned a grand exhibition leading up to the auction, the owners’ last-minute decision means this legendary gem will remain out of public view, at least for now.

The Golconda Blue isn’t just a gem, it’s a piece of history. Its withdrawal from auction only adds to its mystique, leaving us wondering if it will ever resurface or remain a well-guarded family treasure forever.

