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Home > Movie News

Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Published on April 12, 2026 by nymisha

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Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. She was undergoing treatment for health complications before breathing her last at a private hospital. She had a career of over seven decades. She recorded over 11,000 songs in multiple languages, making her one of the most versatile singers in the world.

Born in 1933, she began her journey at a young age and went on to become a dominant force in Indian playback singing. Her collaborations with legendary composer R. D. Burman created some of the most unforgettable songs in Indian cinema. Asha Bhosle’s songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne remain evergreen and continue to inspire generations of music lovers.She also sang Telugu songs like Naalo Oohalaku from Chandamama, Gundello Emundho from Manmadhudu, Rangeela title song and many more. She received numerous awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and multiple National Film Awards.

Asha Bhosle was not just a singer. She was a legacy that defined Indian music. Rest in peace, legend.

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