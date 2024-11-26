Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. The post-production work is in the final stages and the film will head for a grand release on December 5th across the globe. The final runtime of the film is locked and it is said to be 3 hours and 15 minutes which is quite lengthy. But several biggies like Kalki 2898 AD and Devara are lengthy and this is a new trend among biggies. If the film’s content is impressive, runtime is never a barrier for any film.

Allu Arjun watched the final cut of Pushpa 2: The Rule and he is extremely impressed. The makers too closed the theatrical and non- theatrical rights for record prices. The film has a list of critically acclaimed actors like Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya and Sunil in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.