Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

Let the Investigation Conclude: Why Ram Mohan Naidu Should Not Be Politically Targeted

The growing demand for the resignation of K. Ram Mohan Naidu reflects a troubling trend in contemporary politics. Tragic incidents understandably trigger emotion and public concern. However, governance cannot be conducted on the basis of outrage alone, nor can individual accountability be assigned in the absence of verified findings.

Ram Mohan Naidu, among the youngest members of the Union Cabinet, has cultivated a reputation for administrative focus and policy-driven functioning. As Civil Aviation Minister, his responsibilities are primarily strategic and regulatory. The technical aspects of aviation safety are aircraft certification, airworthiness compliance, maintenance approvals, and safety audits, which are managed by statutory and technical bodies operating within defined regulatory frameworks. These are professional processes insulated from day-to-day political interference. Unless an ongoing investigation establishes direct negligence, interference, or a policy lapse attributable to the minister, attributing blame remains premature.

Criticism from leaders such as Rohit Pawar has centered on the language of “impartiality” and “conflict of interest.” Yet, such assertions require substantiation. No documented evidence has been presented demonstrating that the minister influenced regulatory decisions connected to the incident being referenced.

The broader political context is equally relevant. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has reasserted its national relevance, and Ram Mohan Naidu symbolizes a new generation of regional leadership with growing central visibility. In such circumstances, visible ministers inevitably become focal points for political pressure. However, political visibility should not translate into automatic vulnerability in the absence of evidence.

A stable administrative system depends on due process. If ministers are compelled to resign each time an incident occurs within their ministry’s jurisdiction, regardless of personal responsibility, the governance risks becoming unstable and reactive. Accountability must remain precise, fact-based, and proportionate to proven responsibility.

