Let us save Andhra Pradesh, Naidu calls people

Spread the love

“Let us save Andhra Pradesh. It is high time that we drive away this psycho chief minister,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at the Kanigiri public meeting in Prakasam district. Launching his Parliamentary constituency level public meetings in the name of “Telugu Desam Pilustondi Raa Kadali Raa.”

He said that the TDP had started an election campaign along with Jana Sena to rebuild the state. He said that the YSR Congress had destroyed the state in the last five years, and it was high time for everyone in the state to join hands to rebuild the state.

He also wanted the people to try to bring good days for the state and its people. He said that people of all sections were not happy with the government. The people were looking for good days and it was his guarantee to give them good days and a bright future.

Chandrababu Naidu said that in the past NTR had given the call and lakhs of people have joined him. The situation had now come for them once again to join hands and rally behind the TDP across the state.

He said that the Raa Kadali Raa programme was started in Prakasam district, which is known for its anger. The programme would be successful and that would lead to formation of the new government in the state after the elections, he said.

He said that there are scams everywhere in the state in every field. He said that the TDP had given IT as a weapon to the people, while Jagan Mohan Reddy had given Rs 5,000 salary jab (volunteers). Those who secured jobs in IT were earning lakhs of rupees while those who got the volunteer job were earning mere Rs 5,000, he said.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the state back to 30 years in just five years with his misrule. He emphasised the need to rebuild the state and sought the support of the people in building and developing the state.

He said that there are several resources in the state and every resource had to be explored and utilised in the right direction. The TDP had planned to develop Andhra Pradesh as the number one state in the country by 2029. However, with the TDP losing power in the 2019 general election, the state had gone back by 30 years, he said.

He wanted the rank and file of the party to educate people to come back to the TDP and ensure that the TDP formed the next government after the general election.