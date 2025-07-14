x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top
image
Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways
image
“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam
image
What Happened to Indian 3?
image
A Grand Farewell for Kota Srinivasa Rao

“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam

In a major revelation tied to the liquor scam, investigators have found that black money was funnelled into the Telugu film industry to convert it into white. Key accused Raj Kesireddy established a production company named ED Entertainments during the YSRCP regime and produced two films: Malli Modalaindi, starring Sumanth, and SPY, starring Nikhil Siddhartha.

Though the company claimed to have spent only ₹12 crore (raised via loans), the SIT found that nearly ₹40 crore in unaccounted cash was used. Records were falsified, and funds collected as kickbacks from distilleries and liquor suppliers were routed into ED Entertainments’ account under the guise of personal loans. In one case, the wife of a leading pan-India actor transferred ₹1 crore to the company but never received it back.

The SIT concluded that ₹28 crore was spent off the books, mostly in cash. Despite both films underperforming at the box office, they were sold via OTT and satellite rights for around ₹36 crore, effectively laundering black money through film production.

Raj Kesireddy established ED Entertainments in December 2020 under Jagan’s rule. The company was gearing up for larger productions and had even paid advances to several young directors. But following YSRCP’s fall from power and an intensified probe into the liquor scam, the plans were shelved and the team went underground. The SIT is preparing to submit its full findings to the court.

Next Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways Previous What Happened to Indian 3?
else

TRENDING

image
Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top
image
Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways
image
“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam

Latest

image
Weekend Box-office: Hollywood Films on the Top
image
Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways
image
“Lights, Camera, Launder: Black Money Washed Through Tollywood Films in Liquor Scam
image
What Happened to Indian 3?
image
A Grand Farewell for Kota Srinivasa Rao

Most Read

image
AP announces Space Policy 4.0
image
Botsa Family’s Land Deal Under Fire: Prime Plot Taken, No Industry, No Payment
image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations