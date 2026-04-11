LIK is a Big Shock for Pradeep Ranganathan

Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered quite impressive films like Love Today, Dragon and Dude. All these films impressed the youth and Pradeep Ranganathan was focused on the script and the writing of these films. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers has offered a remuneration of Rs 50 crores for his next film that will be launched soon. The actor has now received a huge shock in the form of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) that released yesterday.

LIK is heading towards a huge disaster in Telugu and Tamil languages. LIK also struggled to report minimum openings. Even after delivering three big hits, Pradeep Ranganathan’s film opened on a disastrous note. The word of mouth killed the film and LIK will struggle to survive over the first weekend. LIK was delayed several times due to various reasons. Vignesh Shivan is the director and Nayanthara is the producer. The bland writing and the poor narration made the film fall flat. LIK has turned out to be a speed breaker for the success streak of Pradeep Ranganathan.